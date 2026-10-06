Three reasons Will Stein and Kentucky will beat #10 LSU

Saturday is a day that Big Blue Nation can't wait for as Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats will welcome Lane Kiffin and his LSU Tigers to town. Stein and the Wildcats are 4-1, coming off a thrilling overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kiffin and the #10-ranked Tigers are a really good team, so the Wildcats will have to play a complete 60 minutes if they want to pick up this win. Most in the college football world won't pick the Wildcats to win this game, but Stein has proven that he will not back down from any challenge.

Let's take a look at three reasons Stein and the Wildcats will pull off the upset over #10 LSU in Kroger Field.

Three reasons Kentucky will upset #10 LSU

Kenny Minchey goes off

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws the game-winning two-point conversion against the South Carolina Gamecocks in overtime at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stein's quarterback Kenny Minchey played really well in the Wildcats' two SEC road wins. Last game in the comeback win over South Carolina, Minchey was quiet early but was on fire in the second half and overtime, leading the Wildcats to victory. As the season goes on, Minchey is getting more confident, and this confidence will take him a long way. The Tigers of LSU have a great defense, but if Minchey plays well, Stein's team can pull off the upset at home.

Kentucky's defense gets pressure on Sam Leavitt

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the first half against Alabama and throughout the matchup with Texas A&M, the defense of Kentucky was swarming the quarterback. While the Wildcats did take down South Carolina on Saturday, the defense didn't have its best showing. If the Wildcats are going to take down LSU, the defensive front will have to make life very hard for quarterback Sam Leavitt. He is a threat with his arm and legs, which Kentucky has seen a lot this season. Kentucky's defense needs to get pressure on Leavitt and wrap up when tackling. If they can do this, Stein's team can win.

Big Blue Nation makes Kroger Field electric

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein pumps up the crowd as he enters the field before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Big Blue Nation has a chance to make a big impact on this game. The energy against Alabama was great, but on Saturday, with the Power K making its return, Kroger Field should be the loudest it has ever been. Kentucky fans can make an impact on this game under the lights on Saturday night. If Kentucky has the crowd that I believe they will, it will be tough for LSU to hear themselves think.

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