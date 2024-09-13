How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the Georgia Bulldogs as Mark Stoops's team is looking to bounce back from an ugly performance against South Carolina.
The Bulldogs are the front-runner to win it all this season, and it would be a tall ask for the Wildcats to win this football game even at home. Over their last few matchups in Lexington, while still losing, the Wildcats keep the game close against Georgia, and that could be the case in this ball game.
The game will come down to how Kentucky's offensive line and Brock Vandagriff play. If the Big Blue Wall has a good day and Vandagriff is finding open receivers this game could stay close for a while. If Georgia is in the backfield in seconds every play, the Bulldogs will win this football game by a wide margin.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. Georgia
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs will take place at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, and this football game can be watched on ABC.
Kentucky football vs. Georgia Score Prediction
In football games where Kentucky is coming off a loss where they were favored the Wildcats play really well. They are not going to take down the Georgia Bulldogs in Kroger Field, but they will keep this game close enough to cover the 22-point spread. My final score prediction is Georgia 31, Kentucky 13.