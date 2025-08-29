How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Toldeo Rockets
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to get the season started on Saturday in Kroger Field against the Toledo Rockets. This is going to be a football game that should be tighter than many imagine, as the Rockets have an excellent team.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Wildcats take on Toledo.
How to watch Kentucky football vs. Toledo
The Kentucky Wildcats will kick things off on Saturday at 12:45, and this game can be watched on the SEC Network. The current spread for this football game is -10.5 in favor of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Keys to victory for Kentucky against Toledo
1) Get a push on offense
Last season, the offensive line was rough for the Kentucky Wildcats, but thanks to the transfer portal, the offensive line has gotten much better. The Wildcats have an elite stable of running backs, and they will want to establish the ground game. The defensive line isn't a strength of this Toledo team, so this is a place where the Wildcats can attack. If the running game is moving well, it will also open things up for Zach Calzada in the passing game.
2) Don't let Tucker Gleason use his legs
Toledo has a solid quarterback in Tucker Gleason, and he can throw the ball at a high level even on the move. He almost ran for 400 yards last season, so the senior quarterback uses his legs as a weapon. Kentucky needs to keep him in the pocket and make him deliver quick throws. The Wildcats have a really good secondary that should be able to make it tough on the Toledo receivers.
3) Get a pass rush
Another thing that would make the life of Gleason tough is if the Wildcats were able to get a pass rush. Last season, the pass rush wasn't great for Kentucky, so the hope is that this year, more pressure will be put on the quarterback. If Gleason is running for his life all day in Kroger Field, the Wildcats will win this football game and likely cover the spread. This is also something that will be helpful for the Wildcats all season long, especially once the gauntlet of SEC play rolls around.