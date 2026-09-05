How to watch Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats take on Youngstown State

It is officially Stein time in the Bluegrass as Kentucky's new head football coach, Will Stein, is set to coach his first football game at Kentucky as the Youngstown State Penguins come to Lexington. Coach Stein and the Wildcats have a ton of question marks surrounding this team, and they will finally be answered today.

The city is buzzing right now as Stein is ready to start his tenure in Lexington, and Big Blue Nation is really hoping to see this team have an offensive explosion.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's take a look at how the fans who won't be in Kroger Field for the Wildcats' season opener can watch the Wildcats take on the Penguins.

How to watch Kentucky take on the Youngstown State Penguins

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Penguins is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be watched on SEC Network+. Some fans might not have this as part of their TV package, and if this is the case, you would have to add it on.

The Penguins of Youngstown State have a very good quarterback in Beau Brungard. Last season, he won the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy in a year when he put up 4,698 total yards between rushing and passing, plus 53 touchdowns.

During the 2025 season, Brungard threw for 3,230 yards and 26 touchdowns while only being picked off three times. On top of this, he ran for 1,468 yards and 27 touchdowns. This means he is a really good decision maker, and the Kentucky defense needs to put pressure on him.

Michigan State's Malcolm Bell, right, tackles Youngstown State's quarterback Beau Brungard during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Alex Afari was officially added to the roster, and it will be interesting to see if he suits up for the Wildcats today. He was one of the best defenders for Kentucky last season, so he would be a big boost to this defense. Stein would love to get him some reps with the Alabama Crimson Tide coming to Lexington next week.

The Penguins are no pushover as they are the #7 ranked team in the FCS, so the Wildcats need to come out quick and step on the gas. One of the most highly anticipated Kentucky football seasons of all time is getting started in less than an hour, and Big Blue Nation could not be more excited. Coach Stein is going to be a coaching superstar in Lexington, and his tenure is set to begin this afternoon.

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