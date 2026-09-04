Will Stein talks about the threat that Youngstown State's quarterback presents

The Will Stein era officially kicks off on Saturday for Kentucky in Kroger Field, probably the most anticipated season opener in years in Lexington. Fans are hungry to see what the new era has in store and after all of the talking throughout the spring and summer, it's time to put it all into action on the field. Kentucky's first opponent of the season is the Youngstown State Penguins and there is a lot you should know about them.

During his press conference on Tuesday where he previewed the matchup, as well as his radio show on Wednesday, Stein shared some high praise for the Penguins. It wasn't all coach speak, because the Kentucky coach genuinly had some very good things to say about Youngstown State, especially their offense, headlined by quarterback Beau Brungard. The Penguins are coming into Lexington as a top 10 squad in FCS and a big part of that is their offense. Here is what Stein had to say about what their star QB brings to the table on that side of the ball, who is very dangerous and a big reason for their offense being so good.

Sep 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Youngstown State Penguins quarterback Beau Brungard (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"They are very tough to defend on offense, and whoever plays them usually has struggles because of their quarterback and what they do offensively," Stein said. "To me, their offense is the best in the FCS. It'd be hard for me to find another unit across the country in their league that is better than what they have." As for quarterback Beau Brungard, Stein had some really great things to say. "He's not just a great player at in the FCS level, but I think he'd be a great player at the Power 4 level, to be honest."

What makes Brungard such a dangerous threat for Kentucky to deal with at QB? "Beau Brungard is, to me, one of the best players in the country, not just FCS," Stein said. "I think he had multiple offers to leave that school. His dad played at Youngstown State, so he stayed, and credit to him. He's loyal to that program, to that university. But he's an elite player, not just good, not just average -- guy is elite. He can run, he can throw, he's big, he breaks tackles, doesn't get caught in the open field. I think he's somebody we obviously have to account for every single snap."

Michigan State's Malcolm Bell, right, tackles Youngstown State's quarterback Beau Brungard during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Youngstown State's high-powered offense is coached by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who has coached for a very long time and even had stints at Texas, Penn State and Oklahoma State. He's going to be trying to draw up some tricky plays and Kentucky's defense will be tested early on Saturday. They can't take the Penguins lightly, especially their offense.

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