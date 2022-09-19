Injury Update: Weaver Likely Out Against NIU, Manning "Hopefully" Returning

I jKentucky head coach Mark Stoops took the podium on Monday afternoon for his fourth game-week press conference of the season, as his Wildcats are set to square off against Northern Illinois this Saturday.

As he's unfortunately had to do every week, Stoops once again addressed some injuries to some key players, and what those player's statuses are entering the first practice of the week.

Starting linebacker J.J. Weaver left UK's game against Youngstown State early in the first quarter and did not return. He went straight to the locker room once he was helped off the field, grimacing over what appeared to be a left arm injury.

"J.J. will be week-to-week," Stoops said on Monday. "Doesn't look like he'll be able to play this week."

Injuries have unfortunately been a part of Weaver's story during his time in Lexington. In his redshirt freshman season in 2020, the linebacker tore his ACL against Florida. He was named one three award winners for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year a season ago, but is now set to be watching from the sidelines once again for at least one game.

Weaver was not listed on the depth chart. Freshman Alex Afari Jr is set to start in his place.

Starting right guard Tashawn Manning did not play against Youngstown State, though he suited up and participated in warmups. The Auburn transfer is still listed as the starter on the depth chart, and Stoops anticipates he'll be ready to go for this weekend against the Huskies:

"Tashawn, hopefully, will be back," Stoops said.

As for running back JuTahn McClain, he's still on the road to returning to action, and it's possible that it may come this Saturday. Stoops said that the RB practiced some last week and will continue to do the same this week while being reevaluated.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, news and more as No. 8 Kentucky prepares to take on Northern Illinois this Saturday at Kroger Field.

