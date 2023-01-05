Kenneth Horsey Announces Return for Sixth Year at Kentucky

The Big Blue Wall will welcome back a crucial piece to the puzzle for the 2023 season.

Veteran offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey announced on Thursday that he is returning for a sixth and final season in Lexington:

It's been a long journey for the former 3-star prospect out of Seminole High School in Sanford, Fla. Playing at Kentucky wasn't always a formality. He would have open heart surgery during his senior year in 2018, delaying his eventual debut as a Wildcat, with some wondering if he'd ever make it back to the football field.

He would battle back, eventually making his debut in 2019, where he played four games at left guard. That would only be the beginning, as Horsey began to make his mark as a Cat during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, where he started eight games. He was also honored as one of the three winners of the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The 2021 season further solidified his spot in the offensive line, as he started all 13 games en route to Kentucky's fourth ever 10-win season and the Big Blue Wall's fourth straight recognition for the Joe Moore Award, in which it made it as a finalist for nation's best O-line.

Horsey would then be tabbed as a team captain for the 2022 season, where he moved over to left tackle, playing in 12 of 13 games for the Cats. The offensive line didn't have the best year, but Horsey won't be going out on that low note.

Kentucky has been active in the transfer portal, bringing in two new offensive linemen — Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox and Alabama guard Tanner Bowles. Cox is a fellow veteran, bringing along over 30 starts for the Huskies. It's expected that he will man the tackle spot, allowing Horsey to move back over to his true position at guard.

"One more ride," Horsey wrote in his announcement.

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Read what Mark Stoops said about new QB Devin Leary here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.