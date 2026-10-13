Kenny Minchey's former coach is not surprised to see him having success

Kenny Minchey has progressed well this season and that hasn't been more evident than it is right now. After strruggling against Alabama, the first-year starting quarterback has really turned the corner. He led the Wildcats to a dominating win at then-No. 10 Texas A&M, a 17-point comeback at South Carolina and then, a big home win over LSU off of a two-point conversion he scored himself.

The first-year starting quarterback has overcome a lot of adversity this season and on Saturday, he made big plays, big throws when it mattered and he got the last laugh with a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. Minchey had just 50 yards passing in the first half and finished up with 246 yards, with chunk plays on the last drive of regulation and a deep ball to Kenny Darby in extra time to help set up the game-winning play. Coming from Notre Dame, head coach Marcus Freeman was asked about his former quarterback finding success in Lexington. He isn't surprised one bit.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, right, greets quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm not surprised one bit," Freeeman said of Minchey's play so far at Kentucky. "I did get home in time to watch, maybe, the last two minutes of that Kentucky game. You talk about a proud coach, man, like, I couldn't have been more proud for him. ...Kenny is a dang good quarterback and a heck of a football player and I'm not surprised one bit that he's having the success he's having and I hope he continues to have that success and that program does too."

After the win over LSU, Minchey detailed his game-winning two-point conversion and what went through his head on that play.

"There was nobody in the middle, so I figured I’d run there," Minchey said of the final play against LSU. "We obviously had our play called. It’s just what my read told me to do -- run it in for the 2-point." Minchey didn't realize in the moment what he had done."It was just wide open. I ran in. Then I looked up and saw the scoreboard, realized it was over and everybody just ran in to me to celebrate with my teammates and coaches. It was just a surreal moment."

Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey runs in the 2 point conversion to win the game against LSU at Kroger Field on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, Minchey has the back-half of the season to continue his progression that has been very noticeable lately.

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