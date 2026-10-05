Will Stein calls Kenny Minchey 'cold-blooded' after performance at South Carolina

Facing a team that had their backs against the wall, your Kentucky Wildcats went into a Columbia and rallied from down 17 in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They did it all behind the impressive play and leadership of Kenny Minchey, who had one of his best second-halves of the season, up there with his third quarter performance at Texas A&M.

At halftime, the first-year starter had just 50 yards of passing as his team was down 20-10. His response in the second half was very impressive. Minchey ended up with 222 yards through the air in the second half and lead his team to a thrilling comeback win that was capped off with a two-point conversion for the win in overtime. That performance impressed Will Stein, who says his performance on Saturday showed him that he's the right man for the job as Kentucky's quarterback.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) rolls out against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was cold-blooded tonight. That dude was playing. He had a different look in his eye. And a tough guy on those scrambles. Hell of a job by him tonight," Stein said on the UK Sports Network after Kentucky's 35-34 win. "The head coach, the the coordinators, and the quarterback-they get looked at, talked about more than anybody else. So for him to go out there in this environment to play the way he did shows me that I mean he's the right guy for the job, and he did a hell of a job tonight."

So far through five games as Kentucky sits at 4-1, Minchey has been very efficient and one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the entire conference. The 6-2 QB has thrown for 1,148 total yards, including 11 touchdowns and just one interception. You can tell he has continued becoming more and more comfortable and Saturday's game was the latest example of that.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week before the South Carolina game, Stein assessed how he has played, including what he has been impressed with and what needs to be worked on. "I love his operation. I love how he can control a huddle. I love how he can get us into the correct play call," Stein said of Minchey. "He’s still got to continue to progress in the drop-back passing game, where there are players that are anticipating throws in certain windows. We obviously haven’t dropped back a lot on first and second down throughout the year so far, but when we have to do that to go create some explosives or move the football, I think we got to continue to improve in those spots."

We saw Minchey take a huge step forward on Saturday when he was facing a ton of adversity. Now, a massive test awaits with #10 LSU coming into Kroger Field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.