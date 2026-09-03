Kentucky coach Will Stein shares which WR is the fastest and his answer will excite BBN

Big Blue Nation is very excited to see the Kentucky offense under head coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. There are some question marks about this offense, and one of the big ones is the wide receiver room. There are a few players that could step up for Stein and the Wildcats in this room, and one of them is the LSU transfer, Nic Anderson.

Combined over the last two seasons, Anderson caught 12 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries played a role in this, as he didn't catch a single pass in 2024. The reason there is so much to be desired in Anderson's game is the season he had in 2023 at Oklahoma.

Kentucky’s Nic Anderson got to meet Big Blue Nation during Meet the Team Day at Kroger Field. Aug. 15, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season for the Sooners in 2023, Anderson caught 38 passes for 798 yards and ten touchdowns. Stein and the coaching staff know that this guy is still in there, and the hope is that he will be able to stay healthy and find it this season. The reason Kentucky fans are so excited about Anderson is because of his 6'4, 208-pound frame. He is a true deep threat, but last night Stein talked about another attribute of Anderson's that is elite.

Here is what Stein had to say about Anderson when asked who the fastest wide receiver is on this team: "Probably Nic Anderson. His top end is probably on the elite status. He'll definitely pop." Knowing that, wide receiver is a question mark for this team if Anderson is able to pop off for Kentucky this season it would be massive.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) makes a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BNN has seen the film from Anderson during his time in Norman playing for the Sooners, and if that guy can come back for one more season, it would be huge for this Kentucky offense. While Stein and Sloan have a great offense, the players still have to go out and execute, so Anderson improving would be massive for this team.

Anderson is a player not receiving a ton of preseason hype in the SEC, but I think he could be a "re-breakout" star this year. He has proven at one point in his career that he is a great player, but most SEC fans have forgotten that version of Anderson exists. I see a world where, if Anderson is able to stay healthy, he could revert to the 2023 version of himself and explode in this high-tempo offense.

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