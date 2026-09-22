Kentucky emphasized getting DJ Miller the ball against Texas A&M

So far this season, Kentucky's wide receiver room has showed out, but it has been the young guys like Kenny Darby who have really made a name for themselves. But on Saturday, the sophomore receiver DJ Miller finally showed himself and it paid off big time for the Wildcats in their win against Texas A&M.

Kentucky went into this season expecting big things from Miller, who broke out halfway through the season when the offense needed it the most. But, through two games, the 6-3 receiver went without a single catch. That changed against Texas A&M and the Wildcats knew it needed to. After the game, Stein said they emphasized getting him the ball. "You get what you emphasize. If you emphasize getting certain guys the ball, they show up. DJ practiced that way all week. When you practice a certain way, the football Gods end up in your favor.“ In his Tuesday press conference, he reiterated that, saying they had to get the ball to him early and often.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I told my coaches wideouts are kind of crazy guys, they are. They do their best when you get them the ball early in the game. It just is what it is. Every wideout I've ever been around, they all want the ball, and deservingly so for for DJ. He's practiced really well the last two and a half weeks. Not that he wasn't practicing before, but he was battling some stuff kind of towards the middle end of camp. That we got him back for the first game, got a target, didn't get a catch. Second game, same thing. And so we made it a point on offense -- He's gonna touch the ball in the first play. He's going to, and to get him unlocked so he could feel confident moving forward in that environment."

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📺- ESPN pic.twitter.com/95psE69bs3 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 19, 2026

That decision paid off big as Miller had some big catches in Kentucky's win over the #9 Aggies. Miller totaled five catches for 96 yards, including a 53-yard reception late in the second quarter. He came up big when Kentucky needed him and the decision to get the ball to him early turned out to be a good one. Will Stein and the staff knew it was only a matter of time before Miller would get going, and Saturday was the first big sign of that happening.

Kentucky went into the season with a lot of unknown about their receivers, but Miller was one of the few guarantees who would be sure to show out and now he is proving why.

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