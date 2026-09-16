Will Stein discusses what challenges Texas A&M will present on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats had troubles against #12 Alabama in the second half on Saturday. After leading at halftime, fatigue and lack of movement on offense helped the Crimson Tide break away with the game on their way to a big 45-17 win over Kentucky after scoring 32 unanswered points. Now, coming up this Saturday, the Wildcats will face another really tough test.

For starters, Texas A&M's defensive strengths are very similar to Alabama's, especially with the way they defend on third down. Alabama came in as the nation's best third down defense and now, Kentucky will face a #8 third down defense in college football, thid time on the road in a very hostile environment. Not only that, but their scheme allows them to really find success pressuring the quarterback. Kentucky had some lapses there against Alabama and Kenny Minchey struggled with that. Ahead of the matchup, Will Stein discussed in-depth about what challenges the Aggies present, starting with the defense.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) celebrates with teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They obviously have a really good pass rush package, and they have great rushers up front. So they create a lot of confusion and protection with big overload fronts," Stein said. "They match routes really well and when you got a really good secondary like they do, they're able to play tight man match defense and not give up a lot of freebies. So they've been good on third downs for a long time, especially in that scheme. The same things that we're doing and they're doing. They're probably a little more evolved or have evolved more than maybe we have at this point, just because they're in year three of their system. But yeah, they've been really good."

What about the challenges that Texas A&M's offense presents? Stein says the biggest thing will be containing explosive plays started by star QB Marcel Reed.

"He's got really good pieces around him, so he doesn't have to make every play, but when the play does break down, he's electric," Stein said of the Aggie QB. "He can make every throw. He's got a big arm, more than I thought. When you watch their tape, like this guy can rip it and makes the right decision a lot. So he gives his guys an opportunity to make plays down the field."

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They got really good receivers, and we just talked about it, like, their team speed is real," Stein added. "So we cannot give up explosives, and it's gonna be hard because they are very explosive, and when you have a running quarterback, it creates even more problems because now he's outside the pocket. Do you tackle him? Do you latch to your receiver? That'll be a a big challenge for us. But yeah, that's the name of the game. Can we create more explosives and can we limit theirs?"

Kentucky will once again have their hands full. If they can put together a full game of how they played the first half against Alabama, they can give Texas A&M trouble.

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