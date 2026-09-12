Kentucky football crumbles in the 2nd half and fall to Alabama 45-17

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide into Kroger Field on Saturday. Kentucky was looking to shock the college football world and kick off the Will Stein era with a historic win. The Wildcats have not beaten Alabama since the historic 1997 game in Kroger Field and they were eying to do it again 29 years later. After starting off hot thanks to the defense, Kentucky crumbled in the second half, as Alabama took the lead in the third quarter 23-17 and never looked back, winning 45-17.

Let's break down how things unfolded, a very fun first half that turned into a crushing second. It couldn't have started any better for the Wildcats. It all began with the Kentucky defense absolutely bringing it. After Kentucky's first drive of offense stalled, the defense made up for it. Alabama moved down the field quickly, but Kentucky's Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace intercepted it near the goal line and stretched into the end zone for the touchdown. That play set the tone for how the defense played for the rest of the half. Following that big play, it was Humphrey-Grace immediately making his mark on Alabama's next offensive drive, forcing a fumble, which then eventually led to another touchdown for the Wildcats. Explosive plays kept Alabama in it early, as Kentucky took a 17-13 lead into the half. The defense forced three turnovers, a fumble and seven tackles for loss in the first half.

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Tavion Wallace (25) celebrates during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a very eventful first half that saw the Wildcats on top and leading the charge behind an extremely rowdy Kroger Field. As for the second half, the Kentucky defense started out well, but the offense's mistakes costed them big time. Starting out the half, the Wildcats gave Alabama a chance to take the lead thanks to a fumble on a sack, in which the Crimson Tide recovered in scoring territory. That turned out to bite Kentucky, as Alabama then took their first ever lead of the game, 23-17, heading into the final minutes of the third quarter. That lead grew quickly as Kentucky's offense turned it over on downs and Alabama turned it into a two-score game with a quick touchdown. Alabama then took a 31-17 lead into the fourth and then poured it on from there, and quickly, that is.

Ever since Kenny Michey's sack fumble halfway through the third quarter, things did not go Kentucky's way and the game changed fast. Kentucky defense held up for a lot of the game and was the reason the Wildcats were in as good of position as they were in, but things folded in the second half and Alabama capitalized every chance they got. Kentucky's offense could not find a way to get points once the Tide took that two-score lead, all while Alabama continued their scoring momentum, running away with it. The game shifted quickly into Alabama's favor and Kentucky could never get any sort of momentum back after the Tide took their first lead of the game in the third quarter. To give you even more of a sense of how badly things went, Alabama outscored Kentucky 32-0 in the second half.

Now, Kentucky will be in for another big challenge next week on the road against top-10 Texas A&M.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.