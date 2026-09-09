Kentucky expects RB Jovantae Barnes to return against Alabama

In Kentucky's 45-13 season-opening win against Youngstown State, the running back room provided a lot of promise. The combination of CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson combined for 126 yards and two touchdowns, but they may be getting some help back soon. On his radio show Wednesday night, head coach Will Stein announced that he expects Jovantae Barnes to make his Kentucky debut on Saturday after missing the first game with an injury.

Barnes, a transfer from Oklahoma, has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the spring. On his radio show, Stein provided a lot of clarity as to what his status is like heading into a massive opportunity against Alabama on Saturday.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to his team during a timeout during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jovantae's been getting back to full strength, and so we're excited about his opportunity," Stein said. "We expect him to be able to play this Saturday and give us some some more added depth in that running back room. He's a very explosive player, obviously a veteran player, and you know, I'm ready to see him go out there and compete."

Now that he is back, what can fans expect to see from a guy who really broke out in his junior season withe the Sooners? "He's a home run threat," Stein said. "He's got elite top-end speed. He's got twitch. He's got good size, too. I think if anybody that sees him in-person, he's not like a small, twitchy, fast guy. He's got broad shoulders and he's going to carry 205 to 210 pounds and can run like that."

Oklahoma's Jovantae Barnes walks to the huddle during the University of Oklahoma Sooners Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April, 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes is a former top 150 recruit in his high school class and totaled 1.469 yards and 13 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Sooners. His best season came in 2023 as a junior where he totaled 577 yards on the ground, five touchdowns, as well as 17 catches for 123 yards. He's going to really add quality depth to a Kentucky running back room that is thin as it is given he and Baxter's pasts with injuries.

Kentucky fans will get to see Barnes in action alongside Baxter and Patterson as he hopes to add more dynamics to a promising, but fragile, position room.

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