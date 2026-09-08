Will Stein wants a historic atmosphere against Alabama on Saturday

The Will Stein era at Kentucky kicked off on Saturday with some historic numbers, most notably the 45 points was the most scored in a Kentucky coach's debut. Now, Stein is wanting to really add to the history making and make Kroger Field the loudest it has ever been when the Wildcats welcome #13 Alabama to town on Saturday.

In the season-opener, BBN brought it in the first half, but the brutal heat had many leaving early given how the score was anyway with the Wildcats pulling away easily and quickly from Youngstown State. This Saturday, the weather is not expected to be as hot, but even if it is, BBN knows they can't let up once they enter Kroger Field on Saturday. The game is nearing a sell out and Will Stein is asking for a favor from Kentucky fans against Alabama -- he wants Saturday to be the 'loudest' game in the history of the program. And he wants fans in there early.

Kentucky fans cheer on their team and new coach against Youngstown State at Kroger Field. Sept. 5, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We have to make this the loudest game in the history of Kentucky football. That's my goal for our fans. The loudest it has ever been, and we need them to be at their best. I want people in the stands for pregame. Let's have 65,000 watching us warm up," Stein said. "I love to tailgate too, but get in there, be loud, make it disruptive for for them as they get here, and then for sure when the ball is kicked, everybody in their seats, everybody in their seats, cheering as loud as they humanly can. I want people's voices hoarse when they leave here. They got to take off work on Monday because they can't talk. That's how loud I want this place to be."

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) during a time out during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those expectations should be expected for a fanbase totally behind this team and know how much a win would mean on Saturday. Kentucky fans will have that place rocking with excitement, loud on defense and quiet on offense. In a game with as big of an opportunity as this one is, you better believe that BBN is going to be ready and loud. The game kicks off at 3:30 E.T., so fans will have plenty of time to get ready for it. As for on the field, Kentucky will have a big challenge, but both programs are dealing with a lot of unknowns as to how certain positions handle playing against elite competition.

Can BBN make Alabama and the Tide uncomfortable and disrupt dual-threat star QB Keelon Russell? That's the goal that Will Stein is setting for the fanbase because we all know how much home field advantage can make an impact and give the home team some juice.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.