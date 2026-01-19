Kentucky football adds transfer WR from FCS

Will Stein and Kentucky football have added their fifth wide receiver from the transfer portal. On Monday, it was announced that Southern Utah WR Shane Carr had committed to Kentucky, according to CBS Sports.

Carr, a Bakersfield, CA native, spent two seasons with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, where he put up some huge numbers. He led the team in receiving both years at the FCS program, totaling 81 receptions for 1,371 yards, including 10 touchdowns. Carr made some massive chunk-plays for the Thunderbirds, and now he is bringing that big play threat to Lexington, joining the Kentucky football roster. 247 Sports does not have his ranking available, but On3's portal rankings have Carr slotted in at 123rd among the best receivers in the portal.

The 6-2 WR is a very under-the-radar addition for Kentucky, as his play at the FCS level was very good, yet his portal ranking doesn't give it enough respect. Carr chose the Wildcats over Washington State, and is coming off of a recent visit to Lexington. In his two years at Southern Utah, he was not only their most productive receiver, but he was extremely reliable, consistently making big catches in key moments. Now, he will certainly get a good amount of time in Kentucky's WR room next season, with two years of eligibility remaining. It will certainly be a big jump from Carr going from FCS to the SEC, but Will Stein and the Kentucky football staff are confident in him to make that jump successfully, especially given how productive he was for his team in each of his two years there.

Kentucky got an under-the-radar weapon in the portal, hoping that production will continue in a high-level conference like the SEC.