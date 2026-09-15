Kentucky football will face another tough defense against Texas A&M

Last Saturday against the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentiucky's offense struggled moving the ball throughout the game, but their troubles peaked in the second half when they could not get anything to go their way, aiding in Alabama's incredible 32-0 run to run away with the game. Up next, Kentucky heads to College Station to take on #8 Texas A&M, who also has a very stout defense.

Kentucky struggled mightily moving the ball and a lot of that was due to their poor third down conversion rate. In the entire game, the Wildcats converted one third down out of 14 tries. Alabama ranks as the nation's best third down defense as opponents have converted just one third down out of 23 total tries through their two weeks of games. Texas A&M is very identical to the Crimson Tide in that sense, as they rank #8 in the country in third down defense. Through two weeks, opponents have converted just four third downs out of 22 tries. Arizona State went just 3-12 there on Saturday. Kentucky not only struggled their last week, but they also went just 3-8 on third down against Youngstown State in week 1. It's not just their third down defense that makes them dangerous, there's more to watch for.

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their 48-20 win over Arizona State, the Sun Devils gave Texas A&M some trouble late as they kept it close, but it was the clutch Aggies defense that helped them pull away. In the final quarter, Texas A&M tallied two pick-sixes and helped the team pull away from Arizona State, one from a defensive end who caught it after Cutter Boley was hit mid-throw and took it 55 yards for the big touchdown. The other was by cornerback Julio Humphrey, who ran it back for 45 yards into the endzone. Texas A&M's defense was not on-point all game, but they were clutch when it mattered and it was thanks to their impressive depth, which they needed late due to fatigue.

The Aggies have been great all season at getting to the quarterback. That is a big reason why not only do they have a top third down defense, but they are one of the best scoring defenses, ranking #15 in the entire country. Texas A&M is allowing just 10 points per game through two weeks. Granted, it's only two weeks of data to go off of, but it's clear that you can't take their defense lightly because they can go off at any point thanks to their ability to pressure the quarterback. The Aggies rank 28th nationally in passing defense, as well as #22 in their ability to stop the run. Up front, Texas A&M looks legit and they proved it late against Arizona State.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next to LSU and Alabama, Texas A&M is going to end up being one of the toughest defenses Kentucky will face all season. We all know how tough this schedule is, and that means you're going to face some of college football's best defenses along the way.

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