Three keys to the game for Kentucky football against Alabama on Saturday

The first big test of the Will Stein era is upon us. It seems like we've been anticipating this game for months, but it's finally here. On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats will take on the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Kroger Field in what is a massive opportunity for Stein in his first season as the Kentucky football head coach. For Alabama, they're trying to avoid an early-season trap game in a hostile environment.

Before the game kicks off, there are some things that Kentucky needs to do in order to pull of the upset. Here are three keys to the game for Kentucky to take down Alabama on Saturday.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) during a time out during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make QB Keelon Russell uncomfortable

This is going to be one of the most important keys for the Wildcats against the Tide. QB Keelon Russell is a legit threat as a dual-threat quarterback and can hurt Kentucky with both his legs and through the passing game. Kentucky will need to find ways to make the young QB uncomfortable and rattle him. There are a few ways the Wildcats can do that. One way is with the crowd. BBN is going to bring an extremely loud atmosphere to the game on Saturday and by doing that, it can make Russell uncomfortable by struggling to communicate with his teammates. Another way is exploiting Alabama's young and new offensive line. That is an area of weakness on their team and Kentucky's front seven can use it to their advantage, especially with how experienced they are. Getting to the quarterback will be huge in this game.

Find ways to make explosive plays

It's going to be a challenge to stop Alabama from scoring at least a few touchdowns on Saturday. That means the exciting brand of offense from Will Stein needs to be on display. Alabama has a very, very good secondary and catches may come at a premium, but Kentucky needs to find ways to make explosive plays. Scheming up ways to get guys like Kenny Darby and Willie Rodriguez the ball will be important, but don't sleep on Kentucky's run game. Alabama's defensive line isn't as strong as their secondary, so finding big plays on the ground will be important if things aren't going well for Minchey through the air.

Kentucky’s secondary shows out

In week 1, Youngstown State had moments where the passing game was clicking, especially late in the first half, and the weakpoint for Kentucky was the secondary. It's worth noting that the Wildcats were without starting cornerbacks Tehryon Nichols and Hassan Sykes, so the inexperience was showing in that first game. Now, though, they'll have them back against Alabama and they are going to be tested with the amount of playmakers the Crimson Tide have at receiver. Containing explosive plays will also be one of the defense's most important tasks. You can't let star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams find his groove.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to his team during a timeout during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kentucky can't do these three things, or even two of them, it will be a long day for Kentucky on Saturday. They're going to have to play a great, clean game of football to pull of the upset, so if one of these keys go south, Kentucky may be in for a tough day. What we do know is BBN will be bringing it on Saturday, and they hope it helps turn into a good showing from their Wildcats.

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