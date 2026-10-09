Kentucky is hosting a four-star big man on an official visit

Kentucky basketball had had no shortage of visitors lately, including top prospects CJ Rosser, Paul Osaruyi, Demarcus Henry, and DJ Okoth, but more are on the way soon, including Cherif Millogo, who is making a surprise official visit to Lexington as he was spotted on Friday at Keeneland.

Millogo is a target to watchout for with Kentucky, as a recent report from On3's Joe Tipton suggests BYU, Texas, Creighton, and the Wildcats are all seen as the teams to beat in the recruitment. This one has been a very quiet development, but Kentucky has positioned themselves right into the thick of things with the top-40 prospect. After offering Millogo back in May after watching him at Adidas 3SSB, Mark Pope and the staff have really turned things up. Among the others involved with the 7-5 big man include Alabama, Arizona, Vandy, Georgia, USC, Syracuse, and TCU as some schools that have offered him.

Recently, buzz between Kentucky and another top big man target, Lewis Uvwo, have seemed to quiet down. That is noteworthy here because that decision could play a factor in their pursuit of Millogo, who they are clearly having increasing interest in. This surprise visit is a big one and it could end up paying off if it goes well. Not only is it a huge Keeneland weekend in general, but many fans are doing the double by going there and the big football game against LSU on Saturday night. BBN could make its mark on Millogo with how rowdy they are going to be in that one. Millogo joins fellow visitor, five-star forward Benjamin Berrouet, who is also on an official to Lexington this weekend.

Oct 2, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches his players warm up during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Millogo currently plays alongside one of the best high school basketball prospects regardless of class, Yann Kamagate. The duo is widely seen as one of the top big man duos in the country and Kentucky was even in to watch them at their high school recently.

Can Kentucky pull away from the other top contenders for the 7-5 big man? This visit could tell us a lot about how things will shake out.

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