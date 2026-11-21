Last night, Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats took another embarrassing loss against the Indiana Hoosiers, losing 90-76. The Wildcats led this game at halftime, but the Hoosiers had a big second half to blow out the Wildcats. With the loss to Kansas and now the loss to Indiana, this is two double-digit losses in marquee games already this season.

KenPom updated its rankings last night after the game, and the Wildcats are now ranked 63rd with the 24th offense and 131st defense. The analytics website KenPom also projects the Wildcats to go 1-17 in SEC play, with their only win coming over South Carolina. I don't think that is going to happen, but this basketball team doesn't look like it will be able to compete at an elite level.

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking it back to when Kentucky hired Pope to be the coach, BBN bought in quickly and hoped that it was going to work out for him in Lexington. Pope loves Kentucky and won a title here, so he wants badly to bring winning basketball back to this program, but he just isn't doing it.

What frustrates me most about this season, especially with Pope, is that he has some of the most money in college basketball to build his roster, but it's not competitive. Coach Pope had over 20 million dollars to build this roster, and his team isn't even close to being a top 25 team in college basketball.

In life, everyone is better at some things than others. When Kentucky hired Pope, BBN thought he would be an elite X's and O's coach but would need work on recruiting and roster construction. The sad part is that Coach Pope hasn't been competitive in any of these three areas.

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has missed on a ton of his top players in the high school recruiting classes and the transfer portal, leading to overpaying for his second or third options. Then, on the floor last night against Indiana, Pope was outcoached as his team seemed to be lacking basic fundamentals of the game. These are all massive coaching issues.

Then you add how many times Pope has been down double-digit points to a Power Four school in his three-year tenure, and it gets even worse. Mark Pope is a good man and will forever be a Kentucky basketball legend for being the captain of the 1996 National Championship team, but the standard is not being met right now.

The Wildcats are going to have to get a whole heck of a lot better if this team is going to make the NCAA Tournament. It is hard to see a world where J Batt keeps Pope in Lexington for another year if this season keeps going in the direction that it looks like it will.

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