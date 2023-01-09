Kentucky Lands Former 5-Star, North Carolina DL Transfer Keeshawn Silver

Kentucky football did the bulk of its work during the beginning of the transfer portal window, but has added a potentially big piece for 2023 in the form of North Carolina defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver:

After two seasons with the Tar Heels, the former 5-star prospect out of Rocky Mount, N.C. is making the jump to Lexington, filling a newfound hole in the UK defensive line. Silver was ranked as the No. 31 player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports Composite.

He would collect just three tackles over two seasons in Chapel Hill and maintains three years of eligibility moving forward.

Here's how Silver was evaluated as a high school prospect by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:

"Big-framed defensive lineman with look of an edge player and frame potential/strength that could fit multiple roles in varying schemes. At least 6-foot-5 with a wingspan verified at 7-foot-1 earlier in high school career. Very encouraging testing as early as sophomore year with a sub-5.0 40 and 4.6 short shuttle. Verified athleticism shows in get-off quickness and consistency. Good athletic background that includes basketball. Impressive build that will only get larger in a college weight-training program. Natural athleticism flashes in playmaking ability at the point of attack. Bends well for a player of his size and displays eyebrow-raising pursuit ability. Heavy-handed and punchy both ways as a playmaking D-lineman and block-first in-line tight end. Overwhelms high school competition with size-strength-athleticism combination. Plays with a general violence fueled by surprising suddenness. Fall senior season wiped out by coronavirus pandemic. Good but not great production as a junior. Can continue to expand move set and pass-rushing nuance but owns elite physical tools and the motor to accentuate them. Projects as a multi-year high-major starter with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

Kentucky welcomes Silver with open arms after veteran starter Justin Rogers became a surprise entry into the portal, leaving Lexington. Silver is now the seventh player to join the Wildcats via the portal, joining:

OL Tanner Bowles (Alabama)

OT Marques Cox (Northern Illinois)

CB JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati)

CB Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State)

QB Devin Leary (NC State)

RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt)

