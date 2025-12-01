Three reasons Kentucky will lose to North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge
Despite winning back-to-back games over lesser competition, Big Blue Nation still has its fair share of concerns about this basketball team. These concerns have fans considering the matchup with North Carolina on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge to be a must-win game.
This will be the Wildcats' first big home game of the season and could either have fans buy back in with a win or 100% press the panic button with a loss.
The Tar Heels, like the Wildcats, have a talented roster including former Kentucky target Caleb Wilson. The Tar Heels have won some big games this season, but like the Wildcats, have lost to Michigan State.
We have already written about three reasons why the Wildcats will beat UNC, so let's take a look at three reasons they will lose to the Tar Heels in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Otega Oweh struggles
In the Wildcats' two losses this season, Otega Oweh has shot the ball a ton and not played well. In the losses to Louisville and Michigan State, Oweh was a combined 8-25 (32%) from the field and 3-11 (27%) from three. Oweh has not looked like the player fans remember from last season, and this team desperately needs that guy back. If Kentucky could get the Oweh that was expected for this season, it would turn this team around. If Oweh struggles in this game, Kentucky will lose.
Caleb Wilson/Henri Veesaar go off
The Tar Heels have an elite frontcourt, including power forward Caleb Wilson and seven-foot center Henri Veesaar. In the loss to MSU, these two put up impressive stat lines as they have all season long. Aside from Malachi Monroe, the frontcourt has been an issue in the two losses this season. This Kentucky frontcourt has to play well, or the Tar Heels will come into Lexington and win this game.
UNC shoots the ball well
Like the Michigan State game, the Tar Heels will come into this game not shooting the ball well from deep. The Spartans couldn't hit the broad side of a barn from three early in the season, then went 11-22 against the Wildcats. North Carolina is shooting 31.8% from deep so far this season from three. If the Wildcats let this team get hot from three, it could be ugly. The Tar Heels have some good shooters, so the Wildcats need to be ready to guard all levels in the half-court.