Kentucky pulls off massive upset over #10 LSU off game-winning two-point conversion

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed the #10 LSU Tigers to Kroger Field on Saturday for their second big home game of the season. Kentucky's biggest wins have all come on the road this season and Will Stein and his Wildcats were looking to bring some of that road magic and try and pull of the home upset in LSU's third trip to Lexington in the last 20 years. That's exactly what happened, and it happened in photo finish. Let's break it down.

There wasn't much to complain about if you're a Kentucky fan in the first half. On their first offensive play of the game, CJ Baxter ran for 77 yards to set up a quick touchdown to put them on the board after they held LSU to a field goal on their first drive. Then, after LSU responded with explosive plays, again, setting up a touchdown trick play, Kentucky's Brock Coffman returned a punt that had Kroger Field rocking. The Wildcats took a 14-10 lead before the Tigers responded again with a touchdown. To close out the first half, Kentucky went six minutes down the field and capitalized on a huge 4th and goal conversion from the 1-yard line to take a 21-17 lead into halftime. Couldn't ask for much better other than a lead at the half after what felt like back-and-forth scoring punches being thrown.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After fans began hoping and dreaming at halftime, an important second half awaited Kentucky. They needed to not only contain LSU from converting some big explosive plays like they did in the first half, but continue making big plays of their own and avoid turnovers, which could be a big swing in a close game. Offense started off not very efficient, with a punt to start the half, a turnover on downs, and another punt to follow. Minchey struggled with his efficiency while LSU made some explosive plays after throwing an interception on their first drive, which Kentucky couldn't capitalize on. Something had to give in the explosive play or turnover departments -- can the Wildcats hold LSU, or will Kenny Minchey be forced to tighten up down the stretch?

Minchey improved his play late in the third as he led Kentucky to a field goal to go up 24-20 into the fourth. LSU responded with another trick play resulting in a touchdown to retake the lead, 27-24. With nine minutes left, Kentucky had to find an answer. The Wildcats then got into scoring range with a few explosive plays, but ended up missing a field goal after Minchey was sacked on 4th down. With the offenses continuous struggles, it was up to the defense to make something happen as LSU had the ball with two minutes left. They answered, and an Adam Zouagui field goal sent to overtime, where Kentucky did exactly what they did against South Carolina and won on a two-point conversion.

Now, Kentucky has pulled off two historic top 10 wins and are 5-1 with BBN dreaming the highest of high.