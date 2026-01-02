Kentucky set to host major SEC WR transfer on a visit

Kentucky is already moving very quickly in the transfer portal, most notably targeting Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is the top-ranked quarterback in the portal and Texas standout running back CJ Baxter, along with TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, one of the top quarterbacks in the portal. But, they're also making moves in the wide receiver department.

After it was reported last week that Kentucky would be in the mix for Auburn standout wide receiver Malcolm Simmons, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the SEC star will be making a trip to Lexington to visit Kentucky. In addition to Kentucky, Simmons is also taking trips to Arkansas and Texas A&M, more SEC foes. Kentucky seems to be drawing a lot of buzs with Leavitt and Baxter, especially with the Arizona State star, but could be set to start gaIning momentum with Simmons.

Although it's unclear where Kentucky stands with the SEC standout receiver, it's still a good sign that head coach Will Stein and the staff are able to get him on campus for a visit. As part of the 2024 recruiting class, Simmons totaled 40 receptions for 451 yards, before having 25 receptions for 457 yards. That is an impressive resume, and is why he is one of the top wide receivers available. This one will be an SEC recruitment, as you can tell with the visits he has lined up.

Simmons was a top-200 recruit when he chose to play for Auburn out of high school as part of the 2024 class. Here is how Auburn Tigers On SI's Brian Smith broke down his game when he committed in 2023: "Explosive in the open field. High knees running down the gridiron and away from defensive backs. Simmons changes directions well; he is adept at keeping good speed when he shifts direction as well. Sinks his hips and breaks down when needing to come back to the football."

Smith also describe's Simmon's vision as his best attribute: "It’s Simmons' best attribute. He makes defenders look silly with his last-second change of direction, finding the smallest of areas to run through. Do not be surprised if Simmons is a punt returner for the Tigers. Going back to his vision, this young man finds a way to weave through traffic, and/or run by it, and score touchdowns. He’s generally doing his best work down the field as a receiver. That being the case, Simmons is also a capable screen pass candidate that can eat up yardage."

Stein could get a big-time SEC wide receiver to join his exciting brand of offense as he also continues to trend upward for both Leavitt and Baxter on offense.