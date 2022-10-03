Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Set For Night Kick at Kroger Field

Kroger Field will host its fourth primetime game of the season on Oct. 8, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to Lexington to take on Kentucky:

Kentucky has won three straight against Miss State in Lexington. It will be Mike Leach's second time at Kroger Field as head coach of the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats will also take on South Carolina this weekend under the lights, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will also air on the SEC Network.

