Skip to main content

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Set For Night Kick at Kroger Field

The Cats and Bulldogs will play under the lights in Lexington

Kroger Field will host its fourth primetime game of the season on Oct. 8, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to Lexington to take on Kentucky: 

Kentucky has won three straight against Miss State in Lexington. It will be Mike Leach's second time at Kroger Field as head coach of the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats will also take on South Carolina this weekend under the lights, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will also air on the SEC Network. 

Kentucky Football News

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

USATSI_19136178_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Set For Night Kick at Kroger Field

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19156859_168390308_lowres
Football

Barion Brown Tabbed SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for Second Time

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16927433_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Update: Wildcats "Banged Up" Following Ole Miss Loss

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19025530_168390308_lowres (2)
Football

Depth Chart Update: J.J. Weaver Missing For Third Straight Week

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19160948_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Roundup: Bama Proves Dominance, Georgia Avoids Scare in Columbia

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16828326_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Opens as Two-Score Favorite Over South Carolina

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19155763_168390308_lowres
Football

Did Kentucky Utilize Chris Rodriguez Enough in His Season Debut?

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19156902_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Falls to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff