Report: Ole Miss RB Zach Evans Expected to Play Against Kentucky

The Rebels' running back room will enter Saturday's ranked-matchup against Kentucky at full health.

Zach Evans, Ole Miss' second-leading rusher, is now expected to play against the Wildcats, according to Chuck Rounsaville of On3's Ole Miss Spirit. Evans exited Ole Miss' previous game against Tulsa due to a hip pointer, his status for this weekend was up in the air throughout most of game week.

The TCU transfer has racked up 365 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 59 attempts this season. The Rebels lead the SEC in rushing yards (1,123) and average 280.75 yards-per-game on the feet.

Evans is a big piece to Ole Miss' run-heavy offense, alongside freshman Quinshon Judkins, who has a team-best 429 rushing yards and five scores through four games.

Kickoff between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss is set for noon EST and will air on ESPN.

Wildcats Today will provide a full injury report ahead of Kentucky's road tilt in Oxford against the Rebels.

