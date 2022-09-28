Scangarello, Levis Excited to Plug Chris Rodriguez into Kentucky's Offense

It's all about the return of Chris Rodriguez Jr for Kentucky's offense as it prepares to take on Ole Miss.

The sixth-all-time leading rusher in program history is finally set to make his 2022 debut on Saturday in Oxford as the Wildcats look to improve to 5-0.

On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops spoke about the return of Rodriguez, saying that the Cats don't need him to come in and be a "savior" for the offense, but rather just be himself.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello echoed those sentiments following UK's practice on Tuesday, though he isn't denying the sheer luxury it will be to have him in the backfield once again:

"It's nice to just have him in the meetings preparing, knowing he's apart of this whole thing," Scangarello said. "He's such a good guy and such a good player, he makes us so much a better offense just having him...his whole persona, the way he carries himself, he's a veteran in this league, he's very tough-minded, super talented."

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that coincided with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. Reports revealed that an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on the Kentucky football team for allegedly filing inaccurate time cards while working under UK HealthCare. The names of the players were redacted. It was finally announced on Sept. 12 that Rodriguez would make his return this coming Saturday.

While Scangarello would've loved to have had the senior in for the first four games of the 2022 campaign, he can at least relish in the fact that C-Rod will bring fresh legs to a somewhat beaten up running back room.

"Without doubt. He's stayed active, but he hasn't been taken down to the ground in a month either," Scangarello said. "I'm not worried about that, he's been very reliable and durable, he's in great shape. He's handled things very, very well in a very difficult situation so i'm very happy with how he's carried himself mentally, taking himself to where he needs to go."

Kavosiey Smoke has been serviceable in the starting running back role, earning 263 yards and one touchdown. Kentucky's RB room has dealt with injuries this season as well, as senior transfer Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL in the season-opener, while JuTahn McClain has also missed two games.

Another unique thing that Rodriguez will bring to the backfield is his astounding ability to break tackles. So many of his 2,739 yards have come after shedding off a defender or two.

"He ran for a lot of yards because he's not gonna go down on contact," Scangarello said. "It's why he's gonna be a really good NFL running back."

"It's very rare that he doesn't make the first one miss," UK quarterback Will Levis said. "When you're in situations like that, where you think the play may be broken, it can be a positive game-winning play with a guy like that. So, it's a matter of getting the ball in his hands whenever we can."

If that's not enough, Rodriguez will also add a layer to Scangarello's passing attack, something that none of his other RB compatriots have been able to bring so far this season.

"It's been very pleasing to me, his ability to run routes, his ability to catch, his feel for the pass game, I think Will (Levis) likes throwing to him. It gives him great value on third downs, really good in protection, he's big, sturdy," Scangarello said.

While he hasn't been running with the starters throughout the season, C-Rod has still been participating in practice. Levis has seen the progression of the veteran RB, and has even seen an uptick in his prep as his final season debut as a Wildcat approaches:

"He's definitely taking his preparation up to a new level knowing that he's playing this week and that there's a gameplan he has to focus on seriously now," Levis said. "He's an electric playmaker that we're excited to have back."

Seeing No. 24 on the field inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium will officially turn a new page on Kentucky's season, as it looks to remain undefeated in its second hostile environment of the year.

All eyes will be on the backfield in Oxford on Oct. 1.

