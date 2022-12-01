New: Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke Enters Transfer Portal

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after spending five seasons in Lexington.

Smoke's workload faded down the second half of the season for the Cats, but over the course of his career in Lexington, he was a productive running back, earning competitive touches over the last four seasons.

His most productive season came in 2019, when he carried the ball 101 times for 616 yards and six touchdowns.

With 1,583 career rushing yards, Smoke is 20th all-time in program history. He found the end zone 13 times during his long tenure at UK. He averaged 5.4 yards-per-carry. He should garner plenty of interest once he is officially in the transfer portal later this month.

He is originally from Wetumpka (Ala.), so it would make sense for Auburn to call if they are unable to retain Tank Bigsby. Smoke, who has one year of eligibility left, will be one of the more highly coveted backs to enter the portal this time around

Smoke becomes the fourth Wildcat to enter the portal, joining three wide receivers:

Chauncey Magwood (sophomore)

Chris Lewis (redshirt freshman)

DeMarcus Harris (junior)

