NIU QB Rocky Lombardi "Game-Time Decision" Against Kentucky

The super senior may give it a go tonight in Lexington

Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi may be under center for the Huskies tonight in Lexington. 

ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel provided this update on the super senior QB this morning:

Lombardi went down with an undisclosed leg injury in the second quarter of last week's game against Vanderbilt and did not return. NIU head coach Thomas Hammock provided an update on the status of his QB on Tuesday, though it didn't give any hints as to whether or not the Clive, IA native would be taking the field on Saturday night:

"We got better news than what we anticipated," Hammock said. "We feel good about where he's at and his progress that he's going to be able to make. We've got the rest of the week to figure that out."

If not Lombardi, it'll be Ethan Hampton at QB for the Huskies. The freshman kept the ship steady after coming in the game, completing 12 passes for 124 yards, tossing two touchdowns and an interception against the Commodores. NIU even took a 28-14 lead with Hampton under center, though Vandy eventually came back and won 38-28.

NIU football's Twitter released a practice video on Wednesday, showcasing the Huskies in practice as they prepare to make the trip down south to Lexington. The video featured Hampton, not Lombardi, a potential omen for what's to transpire this weekend.

For more on what Lombardi means to NIU, click here.

All will be revealed tonight under the lights in Lexington. Kickoff between the No. 8 Wildcats and Huskies is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN2. 

NIU QB Rocky Lombardi "Game-Time Decision" Against Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
