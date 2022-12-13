Ohio State Defensive Back, Kentucky Native Jantzen Dunn Enters Transfer Portal

Another Kentucky native is entering the transfer portal.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn announced that he will look for a new program to call home after two seasons in Columbus:

Dunn hails from Bowling Green, Ky and attended South Warren High School. He was a 4-star prospect (No. 172), the No. 10 safety and No. 2 player coming out the Bluegrass State in the 2021 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Here's what 247Sports writer Charles Power had to say of the DB in his evaluation:

Long and lean with an angular frame. Thin build with long arms and thin throughout his lower body. Has plenty of room to add mass. Is a high level athlete on the track and in combine settings, showing his explosiveness with strong marks in the vertical, long jump and broad jump in addition to very good speed and change of direction. Plays wide receiver and safety for his high school and projects on defense at the next level at safety or corner. Has top notch play speed, closing quickly when moving downhill from his safety spot. Shows a wide range with ability to get to the sideline in zone coverage. Has the physical framework and athleticism to develop into a strong tackler and run defender over time. His wide receiver background helps with the ball skills in coverage. Also shows his athleticism at receiver with the ability to rip off long catch and runs, outpacing opposing defenses. Has some rigidity in his backpedal and can continue improving his man cover skills. A high upside type who should continue getting better at a steady rate. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick.

The safety-turned-cornerback only saw the field during special teams at OSU. UK was in the running for the coveted recruit, but wasn't able to compete with the big boys, as he was pursued by Alabama and Georgia before landing with the Buckeyes. Dunn took an unofficial visit to Lexington on Jan. 21, 2020. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Wildcats have already landed one Kentucky native in the portal, in Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, who hails from Glasgow, Ky.

One team can never have too much help in the secondary, so look for Mark Stoops and the Cats to give Dunn a good and hard as the transfer portal window pushes onward.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

