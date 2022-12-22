Skip to main content

Super Senior Linebacker Jordan Wright Will Play in Music City Bowl for Kentucky, Then Declare for NFL Draft

Wright will suit up in blue and white one final time on New Year's Eve.

Kentucky football will be without some important pieces when it takes on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve in Nashville. 

Quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez and cornerback Carrington Valentine have all opted out of playing for the Cats inside Nissan Stadium and have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Super Senior linebacker Jordan Wright will also head to the draft, but he's not done playing for UK just yet. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native announced on Thursday that he's suiting up in blue and white one final time against the Hawkeyes: 

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound outside backer has been a staple of Kentucky's defense for the last few seasons. He returned in 2022 for a sixth season after missing four games in 2021 due to injury. 

After redshirting in 2017, Wright saw action in nine games the next season, totaling four tackles. He would breakout as a redshirt sophomore, adding 27 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He capped off UK's Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech, returning a fumble 28 yards into the end zone to end the game. 

He started 11 games in 2020, racking up 45 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, four PBUs, two QBHs, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He added 30 more tackles in 2021, 10 of which came in the Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season, he was a team captain and tallied a season-high 58 tackles in 11 games, including a one-handed interception against Florida that set up a touchdown in the Cats' win over the Gators.

Wright will leave the loaded UK linebacker core, joining DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones, both of whom are out of eligibility. The Wildcats are adding two backers in the 2023 recruiting class: 4-stars Grant Godfrey and Jayvant Brown. 

Kickoff between the Cats and Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. 

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19080583_168390308_lowres
Football

Super Senior Linebacker Jordan Wright Will Play in Music City Bowl for Kentucky, Then Declare for NFL Draft

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18724359_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Football 2023 Early Signing Period Tracker

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19667050_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

COLUMN: Patience is Not Guaranteed to Yield Positive Results for Kentucky Basketball

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19667552_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 88-68 Win Over Florida A&M

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19667148_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Game Notes: Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

By Wildcats Today Staff
mbb_ware_fredrick_wallace_-_famu_postgame.mp4 (360p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace, Lance Ware Speak Following Florida A&M Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
mbb_coach_calipari_-_famu_postgame.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19665999_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cason Wallace's Efficient Shooting Night Drives No. 19 Kentucky to 88-68 Win Over Florida A&M

By Hunter Shelton