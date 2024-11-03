Takeaways from Kentucky's 28-18 loss to Tennessee
The Kentucky Wildcats went down to Knoxville after three-straight losses looking to upset the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium. It was a wild one, especially with both teams starting off slow on their opening drives. It marked the Wildcats fourth-straight game not scoring when they are inside the 5-yard-line. Kentucky went into halftime with a 10-7 lead thanks to a field goal and a touchdown catch by tight end Josh Kattus, and when they thought they were out of it, an amazing touchdown catch by Ja’Mori Maclin put them back in it.
Vandagriff went out during the 3rd quarter after a hard hit on a sack and never returned, which appeared to be concussion related, although his exact status has not been confirmed. The Wildcats were right in the game during the fourth quarter, but they turned it over on downs in the final minutes which essentially sealed it after Tennessee had scored a touchdown to go up 10 points the possession before.
Here are some takeaways from the loss, which makes four-straight losses for the Wildcats.
1. Kentucky showed fight in all areas
The Wildcats may not have got the win, but they certainly showed the fight. Many thought they wouldn’t keep this one close, but Kentucky’s defense came up big, and their offense showed up early after they failed to score on the first drive. They held their own against the No. 7 team, but crucial mistakes and inability to score in the final minutes gave Tennessee the win Kentucky failing to score and giving up a touchdown later in the last quarter really was the turning point. Self-inflicted mistakes looked to have haunted them again tonight late in the game.
2. Kentucky will have to win-out to become bowl eligible
With the loss, Kentucky moves to 3-6 overall on the season and 1-6 in SEC play. To become bowl eligible, the Wildcats have to be above .500 in winning percentage, and that has become even more challenging with three games left. To win all three, Kentucky would have to win against Murray State, in-state rival Louisville, and have an outstanding upset over Texas, who is currently just outside of the top 5 in the nation. It’s going to be increasingly difficult now for Kentucky to keep their streak of bowl games alive, as they will have to win-out the final few games.
Kentucky suffered their fourth-straight loss, and now, barring a surprising upset on the road at Texas, they'll begin their final three games of the year. If the Wildcats want to play a fourth game, they'll have to bring the same fight they did on Saturday in Knoxville,