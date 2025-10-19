Takeaways from Kentucky's heartbreaking overtime loss to Texas
Kentucky football was back in Kroger Field for the first time in over a month looking for their first SEC win in over a full calendar year. It was a very eventful one, a game that didn't see a lot of points, was down to the wire in overtime, there first game in extras since Ole Miss in 2020. The Wildcats' defense was on point all game, but it was the offense that hurt them.
Throughout the game, Kentucky's defense got stop after stop, as Texas' only touchdown in regulation was set up by a punt return, but the offense could never really capitalize whenever the defense made its stops, as the Wildcats fell 16-13 to Texas in heartbreaking fashion in overtime after they were able to make a field goal with seconds left in regulation to help keep it going.
Let's dive into some takeaways from Kentucky's loss to #21 Texas.
Defense came up big all game
As much as the offense gets blame, the defense deserves a lot of credit for the position they helped put Kentucky in on Saturday night. Brad White's unit got so many stops and a lot of them were crucial, too. They even started the second half well, forcing Texas to punt, which is usually a time in the game that hasn't been good to the WIldcats so far this season. They then followed that up by coming up with a huge three-and-out, as well as throughout the fourth quarter. It's crazy to say that Texas' only points from the second quarter one were field goals, which all were set up by either special teams or just overtime rules. The defense certainly did their part.
Offense couldn't capitalize when it mattered
The defense bailed the offense out a lot during the game, and ended up putting them in postion to actually win it, but thanks to the punt return by Texas, Kentucky had to send it to overtime after having less than a minute to take the ball down the field. In overtime, though, Kentucky looked good and in position to put some points on the board to start. After a 22-yard pass by Cutter Boley to Kendrick Law, Kentucky stalled inside the Texas 3-yard line and were unable to punch it in. Should have Kentucky not have went for it on 4th and 1 and just take the field goal and rely on its defense? Should Kentucky have not tried to run it up the middle?
A lot of questionable play calls were made throughout the game, but the offense ultimately couldn't get the job done. Kentucky will now face #11 Tennessee next Saturday inside Kroger Field as they now sit at 2-4 overall, 0-4 in SEC play.