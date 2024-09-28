Takeaways from Kentucky's historic road win at Ole Miss
Kentucky faced a tough test on the road Saturday in Oxford against Ole Miss. When many thought the Wildcats wouldn't be able to hang with the explosive offense of the Rebels, they go and not only hang with them, but get a massive road victory against the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels 20-17, thanks to a fumble recovery in the endzone during the final minute.
The Wildcats' win at Ole Miss is the first on the road in Oxford since 1978, and is one of their best SEC road victories in school history. Let's take a look at some of the takeaways from the huge road win, one of the best in recent memory.
1. Brock Vandagriff has his guy in Dane Key
The Kentucky quarterback seems to have found his favorite target in the receiving core. Brock Vandagriff connected with wide receiver Dane Key a total of 8 times out of 12 targets on the day. Key totaled 105 yards, and the hard work payed off as he found the endzone once. It's clear that Key is Vandagriff's top target, and the duo came up big in a big road test.
2. Kentucky showed discipline against Ole Miss' fast tempo
Kentucky's performance against Ole Miss, aside from the first drive of the game, was really well. The Wildcats only committed 3 total penalties for 30 yards on the day, compared to the Rebels' 8 penalties for 53 yards. It was a clear response from a team that has been struggling with penalties so far this season. But, the Wildcats stayed poised when it mattered to get the absolutely huge road win.
Kentucky couldn't ask for a better performance against an Ole Miss team who is known for putting up a ton of yards each game. On top of that, it was an impressive performace across the board, and the Wildcats took advantage of an Ole Miss team who commits a lot of penalties. Big Blue Nation and the Wildcats will celebrate one of the best road wins in program history for a while. Kentucky has came a long way since their loss to South Carolina in Week 2, playing much more disciplined and executing. That has definitely showed.
The Wildcats now have a week off for a bye week before hitting the field at Kroger Field hosting Vanderbilt on October 12. Kentucky's record is now 3-2 (1-2 SEC). Check out the stats below.