The injury report for Kentucky at Tennessee has been released

Kentucky has been banged up at linebacker for much of this season, but that has started to imrpove over the last few weeks. With the bye week, the Wildcats have had time to heal up at all positions. That is especially true for running back CJ Baxter, who was absent in the Oklahoma game due to injury.

On Wednesday, the injury report for #8 Kentucky's game at #16 Tennessee was released. After a much-needed week off, the Wildcats are heading into this one mostly healthy. Here is what the injury report looks like heading into the huge clash on Saturday night down in Knoxville.

SEC Injury Report | SEC

For Kentucky, defensive back Grant Grayton remains out, while Isaiah McMillian is questionable heading into Saturday. Good news is that linebacker Sam Greene is likely to be back, as he is listed as questionable against Tennessee.

Earlier this week, Will Stein talked about how his team's health is progressing. Starting with Baxter, he detailed how methodical the staff has been about bringing his rehab along given his injury past. As for the team as a whole, Stein feels like his team will be close to full strength heading into this next week.

"I think it came at the perfect time," Stein said of the bye week. "I’m not sure everybody on our roster would have been able to play this Saturday if we would have. I think guys would have been for sure questionable, but I feel really good heading into this next week that we’re going to be about full strength.”

That certainly reflectsc this week's injury report ahead of the matchup with Tennessee.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.