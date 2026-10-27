Will Stein reaffirms that Kentucky is his dream job

All throughout the offseason, it was a confident Will Stein talking ahead of his first season as the Kentucky football head coach after the departure of Mark Stoops. That confidence came along with some very, very high national praise from some of the most well-known people in the football circles. All of that has now led to Kentucky being 7-1 with a potential playoff birth there.

Last month, Will Stein was asked on his radio show about why he took the Kentucky job. “Was not hard leaving Oregon to take a dream job," Stein said at the time. "The hardest thing was the transition while we were in the playoffs and being the head coach of Kentucky at the same time. That was difficult, but the decision, once I got offered it, it took about a half a second to say yes. So you don’t give this opportunity up, and I would have been kicking myself if I saw somebody else in this chair.” Fast-forward over a month later, and Stein reaffirmed that same statement, and Kentucky fans will want to hear what he had to say.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Stein was asked on Monday by a fan who texted in a question to his radio show about what he liked most about the Kentucky job and if he could see himself in Lexington for a long time as the head coach.

"I love everything about this job. Number one, I love our fans. I love the Bluegrass. A homegrown guy from Kentucky, I just love UK. I really do. And yeah, of course. I mean, when you talk about places that I circled, this is really the one job when I was at Oregon that I felt like if I ever got offered, it was a no-question ticket, because I would have always been sick to my stomach looking at this job with somebody else in the seat given the opportunity that I had. So, yes, I love it here. My family loves it here. I'm obviously close to home, being from Louisville, and want to continue to grow here and grow my family and yeah, I love it."

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein reacts during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is an answer not only Kentucky fans will love, but really just people across the state. Kentucky doesn't just have a mastermind as a head coach that has his team on a six-game winning streak. They have a coach who just loves the state and knows all about it and even grew up a fan of the Wildcats. Now, Stein has an opportunity to continue making history in his first season at his dream job.

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