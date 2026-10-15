The injury report for Kentucky's game at Oklahoma is here

Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of their second top 10 win of the season after upsetting the LSU Tigers this past Saturday in Kroger Field. In a thrilling overtime finish, it was a Kenny Darby game-winning two-point conversion that put Kentucky over the top to pick up the win as the fans then rushed the field.

Now, they have to turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners, who have struggled this season overall, but coming straight off of a 27-24 upset win against top-ranked Texas. Both teams are riding momentum, and ahead of the big game, the availability report has been released. Last week, the lack of depth at linebacker was noticeable on the report, but guys stepped up when they needed to against LSU. Let's take a look at what the injury list looks like this week.

Kentucky-Oklahoma Availability Report | SEC

For Kentucky, linebacker Tavion Wallace is listed as 'OUT' once again, as well as linebacker Antwan Smith and defensive backs Grant Grayton and Jaden Smith. Some significant players have popped up as questionable, as CJ Baxter and Alex Afari's status' are both up in the air for Saturday. Afari's court case is still ongoing as part of the fight for a fifth year.

Earlier this week, Will Stein talked about what to expect with the Oklahoma Sooners, and it's the defense that sticks out to the Kentucky coach.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables celebrates with defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) after the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"(Oklahoma is) coming off a huge win against Texas. For them to get that win, that was a big momentum for them. So they'll be going to be coming off a lot of momentum on that game, and heading into the second half of the season. Coach Venables, I think he's one of the best coaches in college football, one of the elite defensive minds as well. And when you think about his teams and how they play, extremely hard, physical, never out of the fight mentality. This is a really well coached football team in all three phases. His defense is elite. I would say these guys are phenomenal. They're one of the best defenses that we will face this entire season."

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