The injury report for Kentucky's game at South Carolina has been released

The Kentucky Wildcats cracked the top 25 this week after their win over South Alabama and now they'll have to back that number up on the road in a hostile environment against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ahead of the matchup, there are a lot of storylines on the Gamecocks side of things specifically, with Shane Beamer's job security in question and the suspension of a star defensive player.

South Carolina will have a lot of pressure on them Saturday, while Kentucky wants to get one step closer to bowl game eligibility. With the matchup on the horizon, the injury report was released on Wednesday night. How are things looking? As Will Stein noted on Tuesday, Kentucky has a couple of guys currently questionable, but DJ Miller has popped up as 'Doubtful', who Stein has said has been dealing with a soft tissue, which bothered the sophomore against South Alabama.

"There'll be some guys that are questionable for this weekend," Stein said when asked about injuries on Tuesday. "Nothing I would say is season ending or that's going to be more than a game. But I'm expecting to be almost at full health (against South Carolina). ...Hopefully by Saturday, we're up to as full strength as we can be."

Kentucky-South Carolina Availability Report | SEC

Does South Carolina being without star defensive lineman Dylan Stewart change anything as far as gameplanning for Stein and the Kentucky staff? "It really doesn't do anything to us. We control what we can, and Shane's got to take care of his team just like I got to take care of mine, so we're excited to play them regardless who's on the field."

Kentucky is going to be mostly healthy heading into an important road game in Columbia, mostly likely without a top receiver.

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