Three reasons Will Stein and the #24 Kentucky Wildcats will beat South Carolina

Will Stein has done an excellent job early into his tenure as the head coach at Kentucky with a 3-1 record. The Wildcats went on the road in week three and upset the Texas A&M Aggies, and now Stein's team is ranked 24th.

A big game lies ahead this weekend for Stein and the Wildcats against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. If Stein is able to pull off the win on the road, the matchup against LSU on October 10th, with the Power K making its return, will be electric.

South Carolina has been a team the Wildcats have struggled with recently. Stein will hope to turn the tide in this series with a big road win on Saturday.

Let's take a look at three reasons why the Kentucky Wildcats will beat South Carolina on Saturday.

Three reasons #24 Kentucky will beat South Carolina

Kentucky's offensive line dominates

University of Kentucky center Coleton Price (72) jogs over to join his teammates for the team photo during Kentucky football media day at Kroger Field before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's offensive line has been really good so far this season, and the play up front on offense was a big part of the upset over Texas A&M. This offensive line will need to get a push up front for the rushing attack to work again but also give quarterback Kenny Minchey time to throw. If this offensive line looks good, Kentucky should win this game. The Gamecocks being without Dylan Stewart will help this offensive line feast.

The defense contains LaNorris Sellers

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina has a very good quarterback in LaNorris Sellers who can beat teams with his arm and legs. Kentucky has already faced multiple dual-threat QBs this season, which will be a big help on Saturday. If Kentucky is able to keep Sellers in the pocket and force him to push the ball downfield without using his legs, this would be good. If Sellers struggles on Saturday, Kentucky will win big in Columbia.

Kenny Minchey has receivers open

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kenny Darby (19) runs the ball into the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the loss to Alabama, Minchey didn't have open pass catchers. In the win over Texas A&M, Minchey had receivers open all game long. If Kentucky is going to go on the road and take down the Gamecocks, the wideouts for Stein need to be open. DJ Miller and Kenny Darby both played well in College Station, and the hope is that they will do it again this Saturday. BBN would also love to see Nic Anderson get going. Open pass catchers will equal a win over South Carolina.

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