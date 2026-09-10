The injury report for Kentucky vs. Alabama is here

Kentucky played their season-opener against Youngstown State without their starting cornerbacks and one of their backup running backs. After the game on Saturday, Will Stein said he expected the two defensive starters to play in week 2 against Alabama. He reiterrated that in his press conference on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he added that he is expecting running back Jovantae Barnes to make his debut on Saturday.

Well, the official SEC injury report is here for the big matchup between Kentucky and #12 Alabama and the Wildcats are fully healthy going into it. As for Alabama, they have been without starting running back AK Dear since the season started, so there are no new injuries to report for them, but they are still down a few key players for the second-straight week. Getting those guys back will be a massive boost for Kentucky, along with the offensive lineman Malachi Wood as well as a full game of linebacker Alex Afari, who logged a few snaps against Youngstown State.

SEC availability report | SEC

Here is what Will Stein had to say earlier this week about the status' of Kentucky's starters who did not play in week 1. None of them appeared on the injury report and are good to go against Alabama.

"I'm expected us to be at full strength for this game, which is really exciting," Stein said on Tuesday. The head coach then added the development of Jovantae Barnes' status during his coaches show on Wednesday. ""Jovantae's been getting back to full strength, and so we're excited about his opportunity," Stein said. "We expect him to be able to play this Saturday and give us some more added depth in that running back room. He's a very explosive player, obviously a veteran player, and you know, I'm ready to see him go out there and compete."

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein runs onto the field before the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Afari, who logged just a few snaps in week 1, was just in a ramp-up process after he was cleared to play just days before the game. Now, Stein says he is really ramping up his workload in practice so he is prepared to play a full game on Saturday.

Kentucky is fully healthy at the right time. They'll need all hands on deck to try and knock off #12 Alabama in Kroger Field.

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