Will Stein provided some injury updates after Kentucky's season opener

The Kentucky Wildcats cruised to a 45-13 win over Youngstown State on Saturday to open the Will Stein era, but their was one glaring weak spot throughout the game that allowed the Penguins to gain some big chunk plays at times. That was the cornerback position. But the Wildcats were without their two starting cornerbacks, Terhyon Nichols and Hassan Sykes.

Cornerback Isaiah McMillian played very well trying to make up for it as a true freshman. He totaled seven tackles, which were a team-high, along with a tackle for loss and pass break-up. The absences of the starters started to be felt late in the first half, which was when Youngstown State QB Beau Brungard started to get a rhythm and even got some chunk plays in. Kentucky held the Penguins scoreless up until then, as Brungard threw for 95 yards in the second on 11-15 passing. Heading into a huge matchup with Alabama next weekend, they're going to need them. Will Stein provided some clarity on their situations.

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) celebrates after linebacker Daveren Rayner intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just stuff that they kind of dealt with over the last month or so. Fall camp blues a little bit," Stein said. "I’m expecting Hassan to be out there next week and we will see on Terhyon’s status, but Hassan should be ready to roll."

Sykes and Nichols weren't the only two Kentucky starters that did not play on Saturday. Malachi Wood, their promising right tackle, missed the season opener against Youngstown State, but Stein expects him to also be ready to play against Alabama next weekend.

"Malachi will be ready to roll. He really could have played," Stein said. “He kind of got tangled up a little early in practice on Monday, which was a complete freak deal. Nothing structurally wrong, just had some bruising in his calf."

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein after the game against Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh, and if you're wondering about the kicker position with Jacob Kauwe not starting, don't be. "Jacob was dealing with some stuff early in camp as well. Soft tissue deal that he's, I would say, pretty much recovered from. But just the time on task, the last three weeks, we felt like it was our best option to put Adam (Zouagui) out there, who had been working the last three weeks."

Kentucky should be fully-healthy at just the right time with Alabama coming to town. Add these guys back from injury along with a full-game of linebacker Alex Afari, who logged just a few plays on Saturday, and the Wildcats have the peices to be able to make some noise against the Tide.

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