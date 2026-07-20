Three reasons Will Stein and Kentucky will upset Alabama

Today is the unofficial start of college football for SEC fans as Media Days is getting off to a start in Tampa, Florida. Coach Stein is going to speak at 1:30, and it will be interesting to see what he has to say. Stein walks into a very challenging season as his team will play nine SEC games, and five of them are on the road.

This is why it will be very important for Stein and the Wildcats to take care of business in the home games. The first home game of SEC play is going to be a very tough one for Kentucky. The Alabama Crimson Tide are going to come to town in week two. Some will say it’s crazy, but Big Blue Nation has a belief that Kentucky can win this game.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why Will Stein and Kentucky will upset Alabama.

Three reasons Kentucky will upset Alabama week 2

Alabama starting QB making first road start

Keelon Russell warms up before Alabama football A-Day 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama has still not named a starting quarterback, but one fact is that whether Kalen DeBoer goes with Keelon Russell or Austin Mack, either of these quarterbacks will be making their first career road start. Both of these quarterbacks are talented, and I believe DeBoer will go with Russell. He was the #2 player in the 2025 recruiting class, but regardless of this, making your first road start isn’t easy. Hopefully, Jay Bateman can get some early pressure on Russell or Mack in this ball game. This will set the tone early for this Kentucky defense.

Kalen DeBoer's early road struggles

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer leaves the field after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBoer is heading into his third season at Alabama, and in his first two seasons, he picked up an early road loss. In year one of the DeBoer era, Alabama lost to Vanderbilt in Nashville in week five. In year two, the Crimson Tide took a week one road loss to Florida State. Kentucky is hoping these early-season road struggles will continue as Alabama comes to town in week two. Russell or Mack making their first road start will help this narrative for Kentucky fans.

Best atmosphere in Kentucky football history

Fans at the Kentucky v ULM Warhawks game at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, September 4, 2021 Catswarhawks42 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky is obviously known as a basketball school, and programs like Alabama, which are rich in football history, don’t have a ton of respect for Kentucky football. Stein is looking to change this narrative, and there is a ton of excitement about football in Lexington. I believe this 3:30 kick against Alabama in Kroger Field could be the best atmosphere in Kentucky football history. This also won’t make it easier on whichever quarterback DeBoer goes with.

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