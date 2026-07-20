Will Stein: 'One thing I refuse to be is soft-minded'

Kentucky football is entering a new era with first-year head coach Will Stein taking the reins. With that, Stein is bringing not only a refreshing new style of football, but a very hungry mindset. We've heard the new head coach talk about what he wants the Kentucky program to be. To achieve that, Stein knows you've gotta have the right mindset to help you get through those tough times.

On Monday, Stein was down in Tampa and spoke to the media at SEC Media Days, kicking things off as the first coach at the podium. During his introductory speech, the Kentucky head coach was very adamant about making sure his guys are connected and ready to respond the right way. As he said on Monday, football is a tough sport for many reasons, but it's all about having the right mindset.

Dec 3, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head football coach Will Stein speaks during his introductory press conference at Nutter Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I really believe we built a strong connection up to this point, and we will continue to grow together throughout the season," Stein said at the 2026 SEC Media Days. "This is going to be a tough program. Football is the toughest game played by tough men. It's physically demanding and mentally exhausting. But guess what? Life is tough too. And the one thing I refuse to be is soft-minded. I understand. I've already accepted myself that there will be tough moments this season. There always are in every year that I've ever coached. Our response as our team will dictate the outcomes. I cannot wait to fight adversity with this group."

Stein certainly has the guys capable of fighting adversity the right way. His philosophy on the field is about feeding your playmakers the ball, sure, but if you don't have the right mindset available to deal with when things go wrong, it's going to be hard for you and the team to move forward. As a first-year head coach, Stein sure has his priorities straight to try and build up the program at a good pace, because he knows it can't happen overnight.

Dec 3, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head football coach Will Stein speaks during his introductory press conference at Nutter Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky head coach has talked about how his team has performed on the field, including guys like quarterback Kenny Minchey learning his system quickly, not to mention his philosophy of feeding the studs, which he has at multiple positions on the field. Stein came in with confidence and it didn't seem to waver down in Tampa with the rest of the SEC.

Success starts with having a strong mindset and Stein knows that's going to be a big strength of his team in year one.

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