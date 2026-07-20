Will Stein believes he is the key to success for Kentucky football

Kentucky fans know what it's like to be a fan. With basketball, the expectations are high year after year thanks to a rich history of success. It just comes with a different standard. As for football, fans are just starving to stay afloat in an SEC filled with football programs that know what success feels like nationally.

The WIldcats found some winning seasons with Mark Stoops, including seven bowl games, ranking top 10 in the country in 2022, all while on his way to become the winningest coach in the history of the Kentucky program. But with that success came a tenure that ended with a few disappointing years and Will Stein is looking to take the program as high as its ever been. What does he think it takes to win at Kentucky at a high level? Stein believes in himself to help make it happen.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think because of me, to be honest. I think because of me," Stein said at SEC Media Days. "I think I know what it takes. I've seen it at the highest levels. I know what it takes to recruit at this level, and you just got to believe, man. You just got to put the ball down and play. There's not really much else to be said. Is it going to happen overnight? I don't know. I really don't. If I had a crystal ball, everybody in this room would be really, really rich right now. I don't. And so, the the best determination of if what you're doing is working is putting the ball down and playing football. ...You can't sit back and wait. That's one thing I refuse to do at Kentucky is to wait."

Stein also knows that to get success, you're gonna go through tough moments. He's prepared for it.

"There's going to be bumps in the roads," Stein said. "I mentioned it in the speech, like, I'm prepared for tough moments and tough times. I've succumbed to that in our process. How can I stay neutral when stuff's bad? I can stay as neutral as possible and be very diplomatic in my approach, so that's why."

Dec 3, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head football coach Will Stein speaks during his introductory press conference at Nutter Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There certainly hasn't been a lack of confidence within the Kentucky football program since Stein took over and he's making sure it's rubbing off on his team. Not only that, but the way he's wanting his teams to play at Kentucky should have fans excited. This day and age in college football, an electric offense is almost a staple in every top team. It's a much different approach than Stoops' muck-it-up style.

We should be in for a fun year one, but it's all about building the program up to where Will Stein and Kentucky fans believe it can get to one day.

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