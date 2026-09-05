Three takeaways from the first game of the Will Stein era at Kentucky

The Will Stein era is here and it finally kicked off on Saturday after what felt like a long offseason filled with anticipation. Kentucky welcomed the Youngstown State Penguins into Kroger Field and put all of the talk over the offseason into action on Saturday before the big challenge with Alabama comes in week 2.

How did the Wildcats look? They cruised to a 45-13 win over Youngstown State as Will Stein notched the most points by a Kentucky coach in their debut and it was the program's most points in a season-opening game since 2021. There was a lot of new things to get familiar with, not just the coaching staff, but the many new players as well. Let's take a look at three takeaways from Kentucky's opening game of the 2026 season, something that feels more important than usual with everything being so new about the team.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to his team during a timeout during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Minchey made plenty of efficient, on target throws

Kentucky fans were eager to see their new QB in action and they got to do that on Saturday. The former four-star QB threw for 301 yards on 18-27 passing. He began the game going 5-5 on the first drive, including creating a couple of explosive plays, which he did multiple times throughout the game. He had long passes that included 38, 37, 33, 31, 28, 26, and 20 yards. That not only proves to how well Joe Sloan and Will Stein scheme up ways to get receivers open, but Minchey also seemed to find his guys well down the field. He impressed with how efficient he was, even with the long throws. Guys like Willie Rodriguez and Kenny Darby were two of his favorite targets on the day as he produced a touchdown with each of them.

Wilie Rodriguez, Kenny Darby could be stars this season

Two of those guys who Minchey threw to often were Rodriguez and Darby. WIth Rodriguez, he is getting a true chance to show what he can do in the passing game with tight ends getting much more involved there this season and if you needed a sign to believe that, Saturday was it. Rodriguez led in receptions with four on his way to 48 yards and a touchdown. He could even become the best tight end in the SEC if this production keeps up. As for Darby, he was a standout on Saturday and as a true freshman, he looks like a star in the making for the Wildcats. He caught passes of 37 and 33 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. Darby and Minchey were able to connect on a lot of passes. He totaled three catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The top 250 recruit in the 2026 class already looks to be emerging in the wide receiver room as one of Minchey's favorite targets. Stein raved about him throughout the summer, and we all just saw what the hype was about. Watch out for these two this season.

Kentucky's linebacker's were swarming all game

Speaking of new, Kentucky welcomed a number of linebacker transfers. Headlined by Texas transfer Bo Barnes, who led the team in tackles in his first game as a Wildcat, there was a lot to like with the performance by that position. Even though Kentucky was thin at cornerback, which hurt the defense a little, the linebackers really did their job to make up for it by getting to the quarterback a lot. Barnes totaled seven tackles, including four tackles for loss and a pass break-up. Grant Godfrey, who is entering the year as a starter after starting in just two games last year, was third in tackles with seven, including two QB hits. There is so much physicality and speed with the linebacker group and they can really impact things without even getting a high amount of tackles. Guys like Sam Greene and Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace, who will be leaders of the group, really made their presence known as well.

It was a good start to the Will Stein era, especially seeing the different style of offense, which was fun to watch. Up next is one of Kentucky's biggest test of the season in Alabama. Can the Wildcats put together a top-tier performance and pull off the upset? We'll see, but Saturday was a good start, nonetheless.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.