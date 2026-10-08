Three things to know about the #10 LSU Tigers

Kentucky has their second big test at home coming up on Saturday when the #10 LSU Tigers make their way to Kroger Field for a Saturday night clash. The Wildcats have played well on the road this season, including dominating a Texas A&M team that was ranked #10 at the time, as well as a 17-point comeback win against South Carolina.

At home, Kentucky played well for a first half against Alabama, but ended up getting blown out. Can they put together a full four-quarters of good play against a top-notch LSU squad? Kentucky fans certainly hope so, but it's going to be a very tall task to take down a team with a similar talent level as Alabama. Here are three things you need to know about Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers before they make just their second trip to Lexington in the last 20 years, both of which resulting in wins for Kentucky.

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) call a play during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get ready for an elite scoring offense

As a typical Lane Kiffin team does, this LSU squad loves to put up points in bunches. Nationally, the Tigers are ranked 4th in scoring offense. Why are the Tigers ranked so high in scoring? They have no weaknesses on offense, as they are ranked at least top 25 in almost every offensive category. Passing offense, led by QB Sam Leavitt, is ranked 13th, and rushing offense is 15th in the country. Efficiency has been a concern with the QB totaling seven picks so far this season. Both first and third down offense rank as one of the best in college football, ranking 3rd and 12th respectively. They are elite everywhere and for good reason, because they have absolute dudes at every spot. The Tigers also rank 14th in explosive plays, as you can usually expect to be the case in a Kiffin offense. It's going to be hard to stop this squad from scoring, and they are strong where Kentucky has shown weaknesses defensively.

It's not just the offense that is elite

Usually with top 10 teams, there aren't many weaknesses to point out. The same goes for LSU, because there isn't really one single area that spells weak aside from pass efficiency. This Tiger defense is very good. They rank 20th in scoring defense, 18th in pass defense, and 4th in rush defense. Those are really good numbers, but what stands out the most with this defense is their terrific ability to stop teams on third down. LSU ranks 9th in third down defense, which as you have seen, Kentucky is really struggling with converting on those downs so far this season. That could be a telling stat on Saturday, but remember, it's not just LSU's offense that can be dangerous.

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) is tackled by McNeese Cowboys linebacker Emauri Sibley (6) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game has been a strength of LSU's offense

We talked about how elite LSU's offense is overall, including touching a little on the run game, but that is where the Tigers have found success most this season. Leavitt has struggled with efficiency this season, not to mention him being banged up as of late, but it has been the rushing offense that has been the strength. The former Kentucky QB target has thrown seven interceptions this season and is looking to buckle up in the efficiency department as he heads into what is going to be a great atmosphere in Lexington on Saturday. LSU has used the run game all season to help set up Leavitt for explosive plays, but they are not afraid to keep running if it's working. Dillon Jones leads the way for the Tigers on the ground, with five touchdowns on the ground. Leavitt has been banged up as of late, but he is known to use his dual-threat ability. He has 220 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, so Kentucky will have to keep that in mind.

Turnovers could play a huge factor on Saturday, but if LSU plays an efficient game and can establish the run game, it could spell trouble for Kentucky against a team that is strong basically everywhere on the field.

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