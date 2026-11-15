Kentucky crumbles late, falling to Florida 21-14

Kentucky went into Saturday knowing clearly that their path to the College Football Playoff was all about winning out, and it began with the Florida Gators standing in their way, a team that has been very inconsistent throughout the season and were coming into Kroger Field losing four of their last five games. That inconsistency was not on Kentucky's side on Saturday, as they fell to the Gators 21-14.

If Kentucky wanted to win this one, putting up points was their number one priority after scoring just six points against Tennessee last weekend. That's exactly what happened on their first offensive drive, as they methodically moved down the field, slicing the Florida defense with help from two explosive plays that led to a touchdown. But, for the rest of the half, mistakes slowed Kentucky's offense, and even costed them two points off of a holding call in the endzone that led to a safety in the final minutes of the half. That, combined with the intentional grounding call made for a very weird first half and a game that left Florida room to make noise in the second half down just 7-2. Luckily, Kentucky was getting the ball first, hoping to clean up those mistakes.

Nov 14, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) and tight end Mikkel Skinner (8) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against Florida at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Unfortunately, a quick turnover to start the half gifted the Gators a score to take a 10-7 lead, as a sack fumble in scoring territory gave Florida the room to capitalize. That was a big swing in the game as Kentucky had to answer down a field goal. With how Kentucky's defense was playing, it was surprising to see that the Wildcats weren't winning, but it all came down to the crucial mistakes that had happened up until that point that allowed Florida to creep up on them. Kentucky then answered the bad start to the half with their own score, going up 14-10 with 7:20 left in the third. They then held the Gators to a field goal, despite QB Aaron Philo hurting the Wildcats with his legs. Kentucky ended up going into the fourth with a 14-13 lead as Florida had the ball.

That was the point in the game where stops became crucial. Kentucky's history this season of struggling with dual-threat QB's reared its head as Philo continued to dice up the Kentucky defense, finding the endzone for a touchdown early in the fourth. Florida also converted a two-point conversion to make it a 7-point game with 9:08 left. The defense held things together in the first half, but the second half, they began to crumble and gave Florida momentum in the fourth quarter. Kentucky absolutely needed to respond with a score, and a 29-yard pass to DJ Miller set them up. But, their inability to establish a run game bit them, as they quickly faced a third down, ending up failing a fourth down conversion with 5:29 left. That gave Florida the ball right back, and Kentucky entered dangerous territory down a touchdown, needing a stop and points. That did not happen, as Philo continued his efficient play, marching right down the field as the clock ticked down. Kentucky was able to get a stop with just over 1:30 left, but four-straight incompletions sucked the hope right out of the stadium as Florida left with the win.

First half mistakes came back to haunt them. They put themselves in a tough position and Kentucky just couldn't come away with points, or stops when they needed it, thanks to their struggles containing dual-threat QB's and forcing no turnovers, which is how this defense finds success, and struggling creating explosive plays late. Florida was slicing Kentucky's defense late and that and the offense combined for a total collapse by the Wildcats. Now, with a third loss, getting into the playoff looks unlikely.

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