After back-to-back losses, Will Stein's Kentucky Wildcats are looking to end the season on a high note with plenty to build on moving forward, as winning out towards a 10-win season would do wonders for the future of the Stein era.

That road begins with the Missouri Tigers, who they will head to Columbia to face on Saturday. As for the Tigers, they started out 5-1 on the season, but have dipped, losing three of their last four games. Now, they are out of the CFP top 25 and need a win over a top 25 Kentucky squad on Saturday to climb back in. Here are three things you need to know about Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri squad.

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Austin Simmons is a star

When Simmons struggles, Missouri as a team struggles. The offense prioritizes the pass game and it's no question why when you look at who they have at QB. Simmons is 25th nationally in passing yards and has 21 touchdowns through the air, which ranks 13th in the country. When he's connecting with his receivers, Missouri's offense can really start to put up points. His most impressive performance came against Florida at the beginning of October, where he threw for 340 yards on 23-20 passing and two touchdowns. On the year, Simmons has only thrown three interceptions. On Tuesday, Will Stein raved about him, calling him a first round prospect.

Missouri’s run game is very inconsistent

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The Tigers have taken a big hit in the run game since Ahmad Hardy's absence. Jamal Roberts has taken a clear lead role there as RB1. He is currently ninth nationally in rushing yards with 1,133 and second in rushing attempts with 228. Roberts has rushed for over 100 yards five times this season, two of which over 200 yards. He can look like a star, but it's the inconsistency that is holding him back. For reference, against Ole Miss, he ran for just 39 yards on 20 attempts and then just 66 and 62 yards against Texas and Georgia in the last two weeks. Don't sleep on his running ability, because he can break out anytime, especially against shaky run defenses.

The defense loves to create takeaways

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. (81) runs for a gain past Missouri cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC play has not been kind to a Missouri defense that was doing well at preventing their opponent from scoring the ball. In SEC play, the Tigers have allowed four different teams to score over 30 points. In conference play, Missouri is allowing 24.9 points per game and through the air, they are 16th in the SEC at limiting passing yards, with opponents averaging 269.3 yards. But it's the takeaways where Missouri has been finding success. The Tigers are eighth nationally in turnover margin, and it's the fumbles where they are the best, as they have forced nine fumbles on the season, the fourth-most in the country.

Kentucky will need to take care of the ball and find ways to make Austin Simmons uncomfortable under center with their pass rush if they want to have the best chance of leaving Columbia with a win on Saturday.

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