Three things to know about the South Carolina Gamecocks

Two weeks after their big road win over the then top 10 Texas A&M Aggies, the Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for another road test, this one with plenty at stake. For Kentucky, they're trying to move to 4-1 and get one step closer to bowl eligible given the fact that they have a lot of hard games coming up. Then for South Carolina, Shane Beamer is going to be fighting for his job on Saturday.

There is a lot at stake heading into a matchup that has had such a storied history over the years. Believe it or not, Kentucky will be looking for their first win over the Gamecocks since 2021. As we enter a pivotal game with South Carolina, let's take a look at three things you need to know about them.

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; South Carolina running back Matt Fuller (28) outruns Alabama defensive back Red Morgan (6) for a long gain during the first quarter at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A run-heavy offense that makes deep passes

The number one thing you need to know about this year's South Carolina squad is their run game and ability to be a dynamic offense that creates explosive plays through the air. With the run game, South Carolina is ranked among the top 15 nationally in rush offense efficiency. RB Matt Fuller ranks 22nd in rushing yards in the entire country, putting up 96.0 yards per game on his own. As much as the run game is a huge part of the offense, their ability to make explosive plays through the air doesn't need to be overlooked. Their offensive scheme is built on run plays with explosive passes sprinkled in. South Carolina is 27th nationally in explosive plays.

Kentucky will have to face another dynamic quarterback

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers has had quite the history of torching Kentucky defenses since he arrived in Columbia. They'll once again have to face him, now with a different defensive coordinator who might have a better plan to contain him. The South Carolina offense can be very dynamic and Sellers is a big part of that. In his team's 31-point loss to Alabama, he totaled 72 yards on the ground, but just 185 yards through the air. Kentucky will have to keep his passing ability in mind on Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Shane Beamer Era is on its last legs

The story around Shane Beamer is the biggest storyline heading into Saturday's game. Fans have grown restless over the last few weeks after a loss to Mississippi State and a blowout to Alabama. Beamer has lost seven-straight SEC games and will be trying to keep his job on Saturday. His seat just keeps getting hotter, but you can bet he'll try to pull out everything he can to get the win and have his guys ready for a game that is not only important for his own sake, but his team's season outlook.

Kentucky will face an explosive offense that can hurt you in different areas, with a defense that has took a dip lately. They'll also face a head coach with his back against the wall. Can he get his team ready?

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