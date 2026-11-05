Three things to know about the Tennessee Volunteers

The biggest matchup in the history of the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry awaits this Saturday. No game between the two teams has seen both have this much success leading up to it. For Kentucky, they're making history with a hot 7-1 start as they are currently projected to be in the College Football Playoff and in the middle of the SEC title race. With Tennessee, they're also trying to make it to the playoff by finishing the year hot.

Both teams would be impacted by the result of this game. It's not often you see a #6 Kentucky take on a #13 Tennessee team. Before we get to Saturday, let's learn about the Wildcats' next opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers, who are 6-2 overall but just 3-2 in the conference.

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense is one-dimensional

Passing has not been a strength for a Tennessee offense that puts up 32.2 points per game. It's the run game that leads to so much success for the Vols, as they have the #2 rushing offense in the entire SEC with 213 yards per game and 21 touchdowns on the ground. DeSean Bishop has put up 957 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, averaging 119.6 yards per game. As for the passing offense, they're ranked last in the SEC with 181 yards per game.

Kentucky will once again face an elite defense

This is an area where Kentucky will really be challenged. Will Stein's offense has faced top defenses like Alabama, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Tennessee's defense is up there with the best of them, ranking 4th in the SEC overall on the season and 2nd in conference play. The Vols have the best pass defense in the conference, holding teams to 165.6 yards per game and just four touchdowns through the air on the season. They are also the #3 scoring defense in the SEC, holding their opponents to 16.2 points per game. It doesn't stop there, because they're excellent at getting to the quarterback, ranking first in the conference in sacks.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) escapes tackles as he scrambles during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Uncertainty at QB for Tennessee

Through eight games, Tennessee has split up quarterback duties. The first four games saw Faizon Brandon throw 697 yards and seven touchdowns before a shoulder injury allowed George MacIntyre to get a chance. Since then, he has started in the past four games, and had his season-high of 247 yards at Arkansas. Heading into Saturday, it's unclear if Tennessee is going to stick with MacIntyre or bring Brandon back into the fold.

It's going to be a tough task for Kentucky against a great team in a hostile road environment, but if they want to increase their chances of making it to the playoff, a win would do wonders with three other games remaining on the regular season.

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